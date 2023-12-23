Card Scan

An Army soldier assigned to the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, scans an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination card at the newly opened COVID-19 vaccination mega-site at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison, N.J., Jan 15, 2021. The guardsmen are supporting health care workers at the COVID-19 vaccination mega-site. The Edison facility is one of six mega-sites statewide.