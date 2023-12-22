An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier salutes at an outdoor ceremony.

Sergeant of the Guard

Army Sgt. 1st Class Chelsea Porterfield, sergeant of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, renders honors during a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Jan. 20, 2021. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris placed the wreath after Biden was sworn in as the 46th president during a ceremony at the Capitol earlier in the day.

