Gentle Grooming

Army Capt. Meghan Horn, left, a clinical psychologist assigned to the 98th Combat and Operational Stress Control, 62nd Medical Brigade; and Army Maj. Alysia Franco, center, a liaison officer assigned to the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force-531, comb through Katie Sue’s mane during an equine therapy outing in Burnett, Wis., Jan. 8, 2021. The Defense Department's religious support and behavioral health teams, assigned to support the military medical providers in Wisconsin, routinely schedule activities intended to support the service members’ mental, social and spiritual well-being throughout their deployment. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DOD support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.