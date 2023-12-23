IV Prep

Air Force 1st Lt. Elizabeth Vinci, a clinical nurse assigned to the 60th Inpatient Squadron, 60th Medical Group, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., prepares IV fluid for a patient at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Defense Department support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.