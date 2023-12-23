COVID-19 Vaccine

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Luca Harrinton, assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at the central immunizations clinic, Jan. 13, 2021. The vaccine is in distribution phase 1b to include critical national capabilities, personnel deploying to overseas locations, and other critical and essential support personnel. The Defense Department is conducting a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy to distribute and administer the vaccines to protect the people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response. The vaccines are only available after they are demonstrated to be safe and effective in large, phase-three clinical trials and authorized by the Food and Drug Administration; in addition, they must be manufactured and distributed safely and securely.