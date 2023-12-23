An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman wearing a face mask and gloves prepares a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine Prep

Air Force Staff. Sgt. Bryan Almonacid, assigned to the 45th Medical Group as an allergy and immunizations noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021. The 45th Medical Group administered the first round of the vaccine in accordance with the Defense Department's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

