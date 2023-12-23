Preparing Meds

Army Capt. Tammy Heredia, a registered nurse assigned to the Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force 328-1 supporting Yuma Regional Medical Center, prepares intravenous medication for one of her patients in Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2021. Heredia is a member of a medical support team assigned to Yuma, integrating with the hospital’s staff to boost the region’s capacity to care for the surge of COVID-19 patients. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Defense Department support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response.