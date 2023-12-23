An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask and gloves takes the temperature of a patient.

Temperature Check

A soldier assigned to the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, performs a temperature check on an individual scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the newly opened COVID-19 Burlington County Vaccination Mega-Site in Moorestown, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021. The guardsmen are assisting in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations.

