COVID-19 Vaccine

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Eilers, a sailor assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 9, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Qiuyuz Li, a sailor assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie, left, on board Naval Base San Diego's Adm. James Prout gymnasium in San Diego, Jan. 22, 2021. The vaccine is in distribution phase 1B to include critical national capabilities, personnel deploying overseas locations and other critical and essential support personnel. The Defense Department is conducting a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines to protect the people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response. Vaccines for COVID-19 are only available after they are demonstrated to be safe and effective in large phase-three clinical trials, have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and have been manufactured and distributed safely and securely.