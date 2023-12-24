An official website of the United States Government 
Two soldiers wearing face masks and gloves standing next to each other, prepare COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Soldiers assigned to 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, volunteered to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Conroy Bowl located at Schofield Barracks, Hi., Jan. 27, 2021. Due to a finite supply of vaccines, the 25th Infantry Division will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data-driven guidance as it pertains to distribution prioritization.

