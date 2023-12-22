Getting Ready Army Spc. Brandon Hatfield, right, a health care specialist assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, prepares his work station before administering vaccines to community members at the state-run, federally-supported Wolstein Community Vaccination Center in Cleveland, March 22, 2021. Hatfield said that he feels humbled to be a part of such an important mission. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.77 MB) Tags: army, coronavirus, covid19vaccine Photo By: Army Sgt. Robert O’Steen VIRIN: 210322-A-OI909-1043.JPG Photo Gallery