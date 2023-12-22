An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of airmen work on a patient inside an aircraft.

Medical Support

Airmen transport a COVID-19 patient onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., to take the patient to San Antonio Military Medical Center, Texas, March 31, 2021. The patient was in severe respiratory distress and was hooked up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system, which aids the body in breathing.

