Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A guardsman wearing a face mask checks-in a patient before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 Check-In

Army Spc. Jose Lopez, with the 856th Military Police Company, Arizona Army National Guard, checks-in a patient before the COVID-19 vaccination is administered on the Yavapai-Apache Nation in Camp Verde, Ariz., April 6, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.

