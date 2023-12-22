Medical Assistance

Airmen assigned to the 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation flight from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., don personal protective equipment aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 31, 2021. Aeromedical evacuation personnel are responsible for caring for medical patients in-flight and preparing a safe environment for them as well as the aircrew.