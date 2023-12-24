Bucket View A water bucket hangs from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter during firefighting training near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 8, 2021. The routine air to ground interoperability training helps enhance readiness, strengthen partner nation response capabilities and enhance their ability to respond to crises throughout Central America. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.91 MB) Tags: Marine Corps Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Brune VIRIN: 210408-M-PQ532-1466F.JPG Photo Gallery