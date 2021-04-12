Wreath Laying Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stands at attention as two U.S. Marines salute after Austin placed a wreath at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, April 12, 2021. Also called the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Yad Vashem is dedicated to remembering the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust and working to ensure it can never happen again. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.56 MB) Tags: Partnerships, Austin, Defense Secretary, Israel Photo By: Jim Garamone, DOD VIRIN: 210412-D-FN314-002.JPG Photo Gallery