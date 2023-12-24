Handing Out Flyers

Army Sgt. Brayana Elmore gives a COVID-19 screening flyer to a resident at the Yakima Community Vaccination Center in Yakima, Wash., April 4, 2021. Elmore is a medic assigned to the 547th Area Support Medical Company, 62nd Medical Brigade. The 62nd Medical Brigade is supporting the Defense Department's COVID-19 efforts to rapidly distribute vaccinations.