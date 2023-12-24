An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask holds his phone up to scan a barcode taped to a glass panel in a large room. In the background, soldiers sit at large round tables.

Quick Response Code

Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Van, commanding general of Joint Task Force Civil Support, reads a quick response code containing personnel resources during a tour of the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 community vaccination center in Norfolk, Va., April 3, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Defense Department support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

Photo Gallery