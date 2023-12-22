An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen wearing face masks and gloves place bags of food on a table.

Food Distribution

Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron place food commodities onto a table during a COVID-19 relief food distribution event at the community gym in Yona, Guam, April 15, 2021. The 36th CES is Yona’s sister squadron, as part of the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, through which squadron members collaborate with Guam residents in activities to strengthen their friendship and partnership.

