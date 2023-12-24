An official website of the United States Government 
A sailor in civilian clothes speaks to another sailor while they look a some pieces of paper.

Kickoff Event

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Ashlyn MillsParker, a sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Adrian Kramer during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month kickoff event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 14, 2021.

