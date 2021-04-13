Observation Area People wait in the observation area after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, April 13, 2021. More than 600 personnel assigned to the National Guard are assisting with operations at the convention center, a mass vaccination site. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.07 MB) Tags: national guard, humanitarian, health, coronavirus, covid-19 vaccine Photo By: Army National Guard Spc. Li Ji VIRIN: 210413-Z-A3538-0001Y.JPG Photo Gallery