An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

People, shown from above, sit in rows of chairs in a large open room.

Observation Area

People wait in the observation area after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, April 13, 2021. More than 600 personnel assigned to the National Guard are assisting with operations at the convention center, a mass vaccination site.

Photo Gallery