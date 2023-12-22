COVID-19 Kits Soldiers with the New York National Guard assemble COVID-19 test kits at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y., Apr. 13, 2021. The test kits, which will be shipped across the state, are being mass produced. Each box contains items needed to conduct a COVID-19 test, allowing the guard to produce 10 million test kits in a year. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (8.19 MB) Tags: coronavirus Photo By: Army Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell, New York Army National Guard VIRIN: 210413-Z-MC713-1005.JPG Photo Gallery