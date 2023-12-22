An official website of the United States Government 
Three soldiers wearing face masks work at long tables in a room filled with large boxes; smaller boxes are on the table.

COVID-19 Kits

Soldiers with the New York National Guard assemble COVID-19 test kits at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y., Apr. 13, 2021. The test kits, which will be shipped across the state, are being mass produced. Each box contains items needed to conduct a COVID-19 test, allowing the guard to produce 10 million test kits in a year.

