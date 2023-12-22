Preparing PPE Air Force Airman 1st Class Ailene Rich, an aviation resource specialist assigned to the162nd Operations Support Squadron, prepares personal protective equipment for distribution at a Pima County warehouse in Tucson, Ariz., April 19, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout the state. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.79 MB) Tags: coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis, Arizona Air National Guard VIRIN: 210419-Z-RC891-0016.JPG Photo Gallery