Vaccination Cards

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Dora Perez, who's assigned to the 2nd Marine Division based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., prepares vaccination cards at the Memphis Community Vaccination Center in Memphis, Tenn., April 16, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.