Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An unmanned aircraft flies over a Navy ship traveling in the sea.

Pacific Pair

An MQ-9 Sea Guardian unmanned maritime surveillance aircraft system flies over the littoral combat ship USS Coronado in the Pacific Ocean, April 21, 2021 during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem 21. The exercise integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages.

