Marines sit on a hill and fire Javelin missiles, which fly through the air.

Flying Javelins

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Cooper and Cpl. Jacob Siemsen fire a Javelin missile while conducting a live-fire combat rehearsal during Fuji Viper 21.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, April 12, 2021. Marines honed tactics, techniques and procedures to support expeditionary advanced base operations at the platoon and company level during the exercise.

