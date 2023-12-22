An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier kneels on the ramp of an aircraft while looking at a snowy mountain.

Snowy Scene

A soldier from the Sugar Bears of B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, kneels on the ramp of a Chinook, April 22, 2021. The Sugar Bears provided support to the National Park Service at Denali National Park and Reserve, Alaska. The Sugar Bears are granted access to conduct training in the park in exchange for helping the National Park Service set up base camp for the 2021 Denali climbing season.

Photo Gallery