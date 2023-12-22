Supply Distribution Army Spc. Luis Meja, a military policeman assigned to the Arizona Army National Guard’s 885th MP Company, moves a pallet stacked with supplies at a distribution site in Sells, Ariz., April 22, 2021. Representatives from each of the 11 districts on the Tohono O’odham Nation Reservation came to pick up food and supplies to distribute throughout their communities. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (6.18 MB) Tags: Army, coronavirus, covid19vaccine Photo By: Army Sgt. Laura Bauer VIRIN: 210422-Z-AA430-011.JPG Photo Gallery