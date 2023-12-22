Administering Vaccines

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joanna Davidson, an aerospace medical specialist assigned to Joint Task Force Steelhead, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response force, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at a drive-through clinic in Aberdeen, Wash., April 22, 2021. The task force began supporting the Washington State Department of Health in Grays Harbor County with COVID-19 testing sites in 2020 and recently returned to support county and state vaccination efforts.