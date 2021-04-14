An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three soldiers wearing face masks load groceries into the trunk of a vehicle.

Continuing Food Distribution

Arizona National Guard soldiers and airmen work alongside civilians distributing groceries to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2021. Arizona National Guardsmen continue to support community needs all over the state during the state of emergency response.

