Continuing Food Distribution Arizona National Guard soldiers and airmen work alongside civilians distributing groceries to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., April 14, 2021. Arizona National Guardsmen continue to support community needs all over the state during the state of emergency response. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.41 MB) Tags: Humanitarian aid, coronavirus Photo By: Army Spc. Thurman Snyder, Arizona Army National Guard VIRIN: 210414-Z-UN281-006.JPG Photo Gallery