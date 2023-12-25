Staying on Track

Army Spc. Noah Lamoureux, a combat medic assigned to the 62nd Medical Brigade, documents how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine his team has administered in a 30-minute period at the Yakima Community Vaccination Center, Yakima, Wash., April 19, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Defense Department support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.