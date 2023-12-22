An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A look underneath an airborne helicopter.

Expert Extraction

An Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II prepares to extract Marines during Pacific Pioneer at Kin Blue training area in Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2021. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' ability to establish and sustain expeditionary advanced bases with survivable force protection, practice naval integration and position long range precision fires and tactical logistics nodes across littoral regions in support of naval operations.

Photo Gallery