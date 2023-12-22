Expert Extraction An Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II prepares to extract Marines during Pacific Pioneer at Kin Blue training area in Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2021. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' ability to establish and sustain expeditionary advanced bases with survivable force protection, practice naval integration and position long range precision fires and tactical logistics nodes across littoral regions in support of naval operations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.23 MB) Tags: Marine Corps, Training, Pacific Pioneer Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Hailey Clay VIRIN: 210420-M-LR229-0903C.JPG Photo Gallery