New Recruits

Recruits wait to receive a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination in the Pacific Fleet Drill Hall at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill., April 26, 2021. The event, a collaboration with medical staff from the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center and Recruit Training Command, gave 180 recruits an opportunity to receive the vaccine. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.