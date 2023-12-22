Moving Tanks Paul Martinez, a heavy equipment operator assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron, moves oxygen tanks in a warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 27, 2021. The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 1 million N95 masks and 1 million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits to help India fight COVID-19. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (9.17 MB) Tags: coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak VIRIN: 210427-F-YT028-2045.JPG Photo Gallery