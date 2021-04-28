Securing Oxygen Cylinders Airman 1st Class Fernando Beltran, a cargo specialist assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron, secures oxygen cylinders to a pallet in a warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 28, 2021. The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 1 million N95 masks and 1 million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits to help India fight COVID-19. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (11.57 MB) Tags: Air Force, coronavirus Photo By: Nicholas Pilch, Air Force VIRIN: 210428-F-UO290-1030.JPG Photo Gallery