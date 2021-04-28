Securing Oxygen Cylinders

Airman 1st Class Fernando Beltran, a cargo specialist assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron, secures oxygen cylinders to a pallet in a warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 28, 2021. The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 1 million N95 masks and 1 million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits to help India fight COVID-19.