Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask and gloves carries a box.

Delivering Groceries

Army Sgt. Jesus Gamez, assigned to the Arizona Army National Guard's 860th Military Police Company, prepares groceries for delivery to area residents at a food bank in Nogales, Ariz., June 2, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 850 guardsmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.

