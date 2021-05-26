Getting Vaccinated Navy recruits receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Pacific Fleet drill hall at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., May 26, 2021. Recruits are eligible to volunteer for the shots, allowing them to leave boot camp fully vaccinated. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (13.24 MB) Tags: coronavirus, covid19vaccine Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling VIRIN: 210526-N-PL946-1037A.JPG Photo Gallery