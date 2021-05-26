An official website of the United States Government 
Inside a row of cubicles, a service member wearing a face mask and gloves hands a paper to a young service member who is seated and wearing a face mask. Similar activities are going on inside four other cubicles.

Getting Vaccinated

Navy recruits receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Pacific Fleet drill hall at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., May 26, 2021. Recruits are eligible to volunteer for the shots, allowing them to leave boot camp fully vaccinated. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.

