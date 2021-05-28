Steadfast Ships The British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and the guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans join ships assigned to NATO standing maritime groups 1 and 2 for a display of maritime power in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, May 28, 2021. The event was part of Steadfast Defender 21, a large-scale defensive exercise involving more than 20 NATO allies and partners. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.27 MB) Tags: navy, partnerships, nato, european security, steadfast defender 21 Photo By: Navy courtesy photo VIRIN: 210528-N-NO901-1003Y.JPG Photo Gallery