Wire Walk An Australian Army engineer and a U.S. Marine build a barbed wire fence at Point Fawcett in the Northern Territory, Australia, May 25, 2021, during Crocodile Response, an annual civil-military exercise to strengthen humanitarian response capability between Australia, the United States and Indonesia. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (7.29 MB) Tags: marine corps, partnerships, indo-pacific, crocodile response 21 Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Micha Pierce VIRIN: 210525-M-MH051-2003.JPG Photo Gallery