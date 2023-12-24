An official website of the United States Government 
An Australian soldier and U.S. Marine hold wire and walk together near brush.

Wire Walk

An Australian Army engineer and a U.S. Marine build a barbed wire fence at Point Fawcett in the Northern Territory, Australia, May 25, 2021, during Crocodile Response, an annual civil-military exercise to strengthen humanitarian response capability between Australia, the United States and Indonesia.

