Supplies for Bangladesh

Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Oyales, right, an air transportation specialist, and Robert Lewis, an aircraft loader leader, load a Kalitta Air 747 with more than 30 pallets of COVID-19 supplies and personal protective equipment at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., June 8, 2021. Both men are assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron. The supplies, provided by the United States Agency for International Development, were delivered amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh.