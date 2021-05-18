Home Builders Airmen construct the first home in the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative in Tahlequah, Okla., May 18, 2021. The initiative is a collaboration between the Defense Department's Innovative Readiness Training program and the Cherokee Nation that constructs new single-family homes and supporting infrastructure for eligible Cherokee Nation veterans and their families. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.7 MB) Tags: Humanitarian aid, Air Force Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Clay Cook VIRIN: 210518-Z-A3507-1001C.JPG Photo Gallery