Eye Exam Air Force Capt. Joshua Goetz uses a slit lamp to examine a Moroccan patient's eye at a military surgical field hospital in Tafraoute, Morocco, June 7, 2021. The medical treatment was part of Exercise African Lion, U.S. Africa Command's largest joint annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal.