Medical Screening Army Staff Sgt. Kenneth Roberts, a combat medic with the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, medically screens a patient prior to administering a COVID-19 vaccine at the community vaccination center at the Henderson County Cooperative Extension Service in Henderson, Ky., June 2, 2021. Tags: army, health, coronavirus, covid19vaccine Photo By: Army Spc. Robert P Wormley III VIRIN: 210602-A-FK524-111.JPG