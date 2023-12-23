An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines and sailors offload equipment from a helicopter.

Okinawa Offload

Marines and sailors offload equipment from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during Poseidon’s Watchtower off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 3, 2021. The exercise enhances capabilities of expeditionary advanced base operations in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

Photo Gallery