An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers unload bags of groceries that will be delivered to residents in the area.

Grocery Delivery

Arizona Army National Guard soldiers deliver groceries and other items to area residents at a drive-in and walk-up food bank in Phoenix, Ariz., June 15, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona guardsmen and airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.

Photo Gallery