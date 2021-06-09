Free Vaccines

Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bellasalma, assigned to the 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, briefs Emily Fouts on the process for obtaining the COVID-19 vaccination for free at the vaccination kiosk at Fort Carson, Colo., June 9, 2021. This vaccination kiosk makes the vaccination process more accessible for soldiers and families.