Groceries for Residents Arizona National Guard service members prepare groceries for area residents at a food pantry in Phoenix, Ariz., June 16, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona guardsmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.04 MB) Tags: Humanitarian aid, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis, Arizona Air National Guard VIRIN: 210616-Z-RC891-0040.JPG Photo Gallery