Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two guardsmen, one wearing a face mask, carry boxes of prepared groceries to be donated to area residents.

Groceries for Residents

Arizona National Guard service members prepare groceries for area residents at a food pantry in Phoenix, Ariz., June 16, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona guardsmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.

