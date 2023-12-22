An official website of the United States Government 
Vaccine Numbers

Health care workers hold signs for the amount of vaccinations administered at the COVID-19 Gloucester County Mega-Site in Sewell N.J., June 18, 2021. The New Jersey National Guard had more than 80 soldiers assisting health care workers in temperature screening, registering and guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations.

