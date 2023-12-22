An official website of the United States Government 
An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter prepares to move a container at Colony Glacier, Alaska, June 17, 2021. Operation Colony Glacier is an effort to recover the remains of service members and wreckage from a C-124 aircraft that crash landed in 1952 with 52 military members on board. The containers are used to store and transport equipment, remains, and debris found by the recovery team.

