Donation Delivery

Air Force Senior Airman Brenton Pohlman, an electrical power production specialist assigned to the the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, loads a crate with food and groceries to give to residents at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz., June 24, 2021. Pohlman is among more than 800 guardsmen who continue to serve communities across Arizona during the COVID-19 emergency response.